Recreational Dispensary is the term used to refer to any place where marijuana is legally sold or consumed, such as a club, pub, restaurant, mall, or any other similar establishment. Medical Marijuana users in Colorado are allowed by the state to freely buy and consume small amounts of cannabis oil which can be used to alleviate certain ailments. Recreational Dispensary is strictly prohibited and anyone caught selling or cultivating marijuana in one is subject to severe fines.

In Massachusetts, recreational dispensary is not allowed to cultivate or sell marijuana plants. If you are arrested for cultivating marijuana plants or selling marijuana plants you will be charged with reselling marijuana. People who are caught violating this law face jail time themselves. To avoid being charged with reselling marijuana, it is highly recommended that if you are going to consume or purchase marijuana you purchase it from a licensed medical marijuana provider.

Recreational Dispensary can only be purchased from a licensed distributor in the state you reside in. You may wish to visit one in another state, but it is highly advised that you purchase your medicine from the provider in your own state. Purchasing it from a person in another state may get you in a lot of trouble. If you are caught trying to cross state lines in order to obtain marijuana, you can be prosecuted for distributing and possession of marijuana.

In many cases Massachusetts citizens have reported being fired from their jobs due to their association with a recreational dispensary. A local news report in January 2021 stated that the city of Boston was investigating a timescale wellness storefront. The storefront was reportedly associated with the Boston Tea Party as well as the Campaign for Compassionate Growth. The storefront was shut down within a matter of twenty-four hours after police were called. Police made eight arrests, including three from the city of Boston. Due to the controversy the owner of the Temescal wellness Framingham shop was temporarily locked out of the building.

It seems that recreational dispensaries are being regulated much like medical marijuana shops are. The Massachusetts Medical Society has opposed efforts by municipalities to implement a medical marijuana dispensary law. The association believes that the laws will interfere with the doctor’s ability to provide informed consent to patients. This is the same argument that physicians often make against the legalization of medical marijuana. Many of the arguments against legalizing medical marijuana stem from the fear that it will be widely available for recreational use.

If the State of Massachusetts passes a medical marijuana dispensary law, do not expect the Massachusetts Medical Society to magically disappear. Hopefully states such as California and Colorado will follow suit and eliminate all restrictions on the transfer of medical marijuana plants between persons. Since the transfer of a cannabis plant between persons is still illegal under federal law, it makes little sense to make it available in more states than we already have laws against.