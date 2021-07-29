Claiming Negligence After a Car Accident

Although car accidents in a few jurisdictions can still be termed “no fault,” authorities and insurance companies in many other states require that responsibility for any accident be assigned to someone – usually the person found to be at fault. find this

If you are found to be negligent after a car accident in an at-fault state like Colorado, your car insurance company will most likely pay the bill and hire any attorneys necessary, but your premiums will almost certainly rise. If the collision was caused by the other driver’s negligence, you may need the assistance of a qualified car accident attorney to help you recover the damages you are owed from the responsible insurance company.

In car accident cases, what constitutes negligence?

There are a few different methods to prove a driver was legally negligent, and evidence of these behaviours can assist boost your claim if you’re having trouble collecting from the other driver’s insurance company. What you’re attempting to demonstrate is that while you were driving with caution, the other driver was not.

Distractions when driving, for example, frequently induce drivers to conduct in a careless manner. Talking on a cell phone or simply taking a sip of coffee while driving can divert a driver’s focus away from the road, putting other drivers at risk. Driving under the influence is also a form of negligence because it demonstrates that the driver failed to meet the legal “duty of reasonable care” that we all agree to when we get our driver’s licences.

Negligence does not ensure a positive outcome.

You must not only show that the other motorist was negligent in his or her obligation to pay attention and maintain the roads safe, but you must also show that this negligence caused you financial loss for which you are entitled to compensation.

The first part is hard since the other driver – or rather the other driver’s insurance company – will try everything necessary to deny that negligence caused the vehicle accident unless there was a witness to the negligence, admittance by the driver, or some tangible proof of the negligence.

