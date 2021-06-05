Chiropractic Techniques for Treating Neck Pain

On your initial visit, your chiropractor will diagnose the source and cause of your pain, as well as perform specific neck adjustments to loosen stiff joint muscles. We’ll go over some of the most popular treatments used by chiropractors to treat neck discomfort in this piece. If you wish to learn more about this, visit more info here

Neck Pain: Common Chiropractic Techniques

Mobilization of the Cervical Spine

As the patient, you’ll be asked to lie down on your back and relax while your chiropractor manually moves your neck vertebrae from right to left and vice versa.

To move your head in all possible directions, the practitioner will alternate between the figure 8 movement and side to side movements. You will not experience much discomfort because the procedure comprises a non-thrust stretch that will aid in the reduction of stiffness in the cervical spinal regions. During the cervical mobilisation process, chiropractors are known to use an oscillating motion with their hands.

Manual Cervical Traction

You must either lie face up or sit straight throughout this procedure. The chiropractor would gently pull your neck and stretch your cervical spine at two angles, frequently alternating between flexion (forward) and extension (backward) (backward). The chiropractor would then be able to establish the proper angle, which would aid in efficiently lowering the stiffness.

For the best outcomes, the cervical manual traction technique is usually used with the cervical mobilisation technique.

Techniques for Cervical Drop

You’ll need to lie down on your stomach or sideways in an unique kind of table with the ‘drop piece’ on the top lifted and locked in place for this procedure. The chiropractor next places their hand over the area of your spine that has to be adjusted. A modest yet high-velocity shove is pushed downwards until the table’s ‘drop piece’ releases and drops slightly.

The goal of this treatment is to use a specially designed drop table to reduce the restricted movement of your cervical vertebrae. Unlike other chiropractic treatments, this one does not use neck rotation or joint cavitations.