A CBD topical is any ointment, lotion, cream or salve which is infused with CBD and is normally applied directly onto the affected skin. While much research on CBD is ongoing, however, the few that know anything about CBD topicals are quite hopeful. A recent study conducted on CBD-tolerant rats found that CBD topically applied to the skin could help treat inflammation and pain associated with multiple sclerosis. In addition, the scientists discovered that CBD worked even better when combined with current drugs for multiple sclerosis.

The reason why this topical CBD oil is working so well is because CBD is an important element in the plants that make up hemp and products, including but not limited to CBD gel, CBD oil and hemp and cookies. These three products are derived from hemp plants grown strictly for medicinal purposes. Today’s medical establishment has accepted CBD as being very helpful to people suffering from diseases such as MS, ADHD, as well as cancer. However, many patients want a “high” as opposed to feeling drowsy or sedated. For these patients, topical CBD is the answer.

What makes CBD a unique CBD topical product is that it provides a natural way to fight or manage the symptoms of multiple sclerosis and other disease conditions, without the side effects often associated with prescribed medicines. The scientists at CBD pharmaceuticals understood that many patients taking prescribed medications for one condition often have problems affecting their entire body. This is why they developed a natural solution, which works for everyone. It should also be noted that because CBD is naturally occurring in nature, it is considered to be safe.