Carpet cleaning services- Information

People love to buy carpets for their homes because using these comfortable and soft fabrics makes them feel secure and protected. However, keeping carpets perfectly clean is not very easy and it does imply more than the usual one week vacuuming.Have a look at carpet cleaning services for more info on this.

Professional services

When it comes to the carpets from your home, a professional cleaning service is a very good choice. And the advantages are countless, since everyone is able to feel the fresh and soft carpets barely cleaned. Don’t waste any time and set up a professional cleaning session that will resolve all your dirt concerns.

Chemicals

Many believe that these services make use of chemicals that will damage your carpets, but this is not always true. There are plenty of modern cleaning techniques, like the water extraction, that uses water heated at approximately two hundred degrees (Fahrenheit) to eliminate dirt, dust and different particles that damage your carpet. With the help of the pressurized water, all the impurities loosen and get eliminated through vacuuming. This technique is very safe for animals, people and environment and does not include soap. Taking this into account, you won’t have to fight the nasty residues that otherwise might get in the way of comfort. Not to mention that this kind of extraction will not damage your carpets, regardless of their patterns, fabric and so on. On the contrary, they will appear younger and more colorful.

Allergens

The professional carpet cleaning systems are also great in reducing the level of allergens. Plenty of allergic factors can invade your home through the window or various other ways. And since the fibers of the carpet absorb everything inside, this problem might become quite serious. Especially when we are talking about children or pets that sit on the carpet! In some cases, vacuuming isn’t a better solution either because it can bring these allergens closer to the surface, causing irritations or allergies. But the professional carpet cleaners will remove every harmful intruder from your carpet, leaving your floors clean and safe for your children to play.

Depreciation and stains

Allergies are not the only thing that carpet owners worry about. Other stuff such as dirt, dust, bugs or other materials can get trapped into your carpets and constantly damage the fiber. In time, these impurities can generate obvious wear, roughness and lose color, determining you to replace it in a short period of time. The same thing can be said about stains. These are visible and can also destroy the fabric in time. Therefor you need a professional cleaning service that will remove the problematic stains or dirt from your carpets.

Dryness

Among the best advantages brought in by professional carpet cleaning services is the fact that they dry all types of carpets in just one hour. When it comes to the hot water extraction method, the equipment used will eliminate through suction all the water, dirt or dust existent beautifying your carpets. This way they will be left completely clean and soft, prepared to receive the rest of the furniture in the best possible way.

Contact Info

Green Steam Upholstery & Carpet Cleaning

1497 Chippewa Trail

Wheeling IL

60090

green-steam.com

info@green-steam.com