Beekeeping: Honey Producers

It is a fact that most of the honey produced in the world is extracted from the hives of bees and it is done through a complex process that involves the extraction of nectar and the refining of the pollen into a usable form. Although honey production is a very ancient practice, it was not formally started until the twelfth century BC by the Romans as a means to make their food better tasting and more palatable.

Since then it has gradually developed into a very popular hobby and business and there are now thousands of beekeepers worldwide who produce honey in their own backyard with the help of their gardeners or even in the backyard of others. This article will focus on the extraction of honey and the process of refining that take place during the refining process. Honey production involves many steps like pollination, collecting the pollen, transferring it to hives, removing the pollen, conditioning the honey, packaging it for sale and even storage.Check out this website.

The process of extraction basically starts with the extraction of the raw honey from the hives. The raw honey is separated from the wax combs that hold the honey combs together using heat and pressure. This is where the sugar crystals are collected from the raw honey. After the extraction process is complete, the honey is collected into an agave or a corn stalk covered in husks and is then roasted to remove the excess wax and insure the crystallized honey remains separate from the husks. The temperature at which the honey is roasted is mostly dependent on the kind of honey that is being extracted; however it is typically around 170 degrees Celsius.

Once the raw honey is roasted, it is then sent to a beekeeper who has the task of tending to the hives and ensuring that the honey produces a flow of honey. Honey production can be further subdivided into two major categories namely homestead beekeeping and commercial beekeeping. Homestead beekeepers tend to keep their hives on their property where they usually receive some aid from neighbors who hire them to take care of their hives. Commercial beekeepers purchase their bees from beekeepers and then go about the process of taking care of the hives on their own property.