An Overview of Methods Used for Metal Fabrication

Fabrication of Metal

Cutting, bending, and assembling metals into various forms and sizes is known as metal fabrication. All of this labour is often completed in fabrication and machine shops, utilising a variety of specialised tools and procedures such as forming and welding.

Brazing, shearing, shaping, extrusion, forging, heat treatment, powder coating, punching, casting, spinning, and chipping are just a few of the specialised metal production procedures. Electrical, prototype, machine design, and hydraulics are some of the higher-level specialisations.

Plate metal, formed metal, tube stock, square stock, welding wire, castings, hardware, and fittings are all used in this process. Cutting and burning, forming, machining, welding, and final assembly are all part of this process.

They’re utilised to build a variety of equipment and buildings. Sheet metal and stainless steel are commonly used in metal fabrication to make a variety of industrial and consumer products, such as loose parts, building structural frames, and machinery.

Fabrication of Sheet Metal

Sheet metal refers to metal that has been fashioned into thin, flat plates. Metal sheets of various thicknesses can be cut and bent into a variety of forms and sizes. The gauge of sheet metal refers to its thickness.

Sheet metal is also available as coiled strips in addition to flat pieces. Metals such as aluminium, brass, copper, steel, tin, nickel, and titanium are commonly used to make sheet metal. Gold, silver, and platinum are occasionally used for ornamental purposes.

Sheet metal fabrication is used to make a variety of items, including vehicle bodywork, aviation wings, building components, and food processing equipment.

Fabrication of Stainless Steel

Stainless steel is an alloy made up of different proportions of iron, chromium, and other metals. ‘Inox Steel’ is another name for it. Stainless steel is extremely durable. It is corrosion- and stain-resistant, as well as low-maintenance. Stainless steel can also be recycled fully. As a result, this is employed in situations where these qualities are useful.

