An Easy Definition about Kush Alley Cannabis Dispensary Los Angeles – Dispensary North Ridge

“The CBM [cannabis-based medicine] caused statistically significant improvements in pain on movement, pain at rest, and sleep quality when compared to the placebo (ProCon 2014). Despite the fact that medical marijuana has a number of valid advantages, some people disagree and believe that legalising it would be damaging to society.

Those who oppose Amendment 2 and the legalisation of marijuana claim that it will be harmful to society by increasing criminality. "Research informs us that marijuana has the same effects on the pleasure centre system in the brain as heroin and crack cocaine," says Bishop Ron Allen, who claims that marijuana will increase crime and poverty in Berkeley.

(2014, OpposingViews) Supporters of marijuana, such as Mason Tvert of the Marijuana Policy Project, disagree with Allen, claiming that he doesn’t know what he’s talking about and that marijuana is less toxic and addictive than other drugs. “The fact is that medical associations across the country and more than 80% of Americans believe marijuana can help seriously ill people (Opposing Views) stat,” says Tvert. Legalized marijuana, according to a study done by the University of Texas at Dallas, may lower crimes such as robbery and homicide (Ferner 2014).

Another disadvantage of marijuana is that it is sometimes used as a stepping stone to more dangerous substances like cocaine or heroin. “Since THC is constantly in the body, the “high” from pot eventually declines, hence pot consumers frequently take additional substances to get a kick (ProCon 2014),” according to the Eagle Forum. According to Sue Rosche, the Founder and President of National Families in Action,

“According to the National Household Survey on Drug Abuse, marijuana usage among California teenagers climbed by about one-third in the past year, from 6.5 percent to 9.2 percent. It has continued to rise: 6.8% in 1997, 7.4% in 1998, and 8.4% in 1999. Even if marijuana use continues to rise and it becomes legal, how will impoverished families access it if they cannot afford it?