American Fork Dental Implants – Guidelines

Dental Implants are the modern solution for tooth loss in both adults and children due to extensive tooth decay, gum disease and other dental problems. A dental implant is basically a fixed dental part that interfaces directly with your gums or bone to serve as an anchor for a dental prosthetic including a bridge, crown, denture, false tooth or orthodontic appliance. The cost of Dental Implants depends on the type of implant required and the size of dental implant you require.

The replacement tooth or appliance can be installed in one of two ways: either with local or distant site placement; either by a short period of time or a long period of time. For distant site placement, your dentist will take x-rays, CT scan and/or oral exam to determine the success rate and the size of implant needed to successfully install. You may need additional testing and treatment before the implant takes to your jaw bone and successfully interfaces with it for tooth placement.

Multiple teeth with missing teeth can be difficult to replace when one tooth is missing or multiple teeth are missing from a row of teeth. Missing teeth make it more challenging to chew food properly and eating becomes uncomfortable and even painful for the patient. Single teeth that have lost their root can also make chewing difficult. Dental Implants provide an easy, safe and effective alternative to replace a single tooth or multiple teeth with missing root. In addition, dental implants offer a permanent and reliable solution to dental problems resulting from missing teeth, broken or fractured teeth, single or multiple missing teeth and other conditions.