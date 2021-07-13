All about Whisk Bakery & Coffee

Whisk Bakery & Coffee sheboygan in Wisconsin is known for providing one of the best selections of coffee, baked pastries and a variety of baked treats. Their assortment of food products include a wonderful selection of delicious brownies that have made the menu of some of the best restaurants. In addition to these scrumptious treats they offer espresso, cappuccino and many other specialty blends that are worth sampling. Their baked treats are also popular at wedding receptions as well as other occasions including large family gatherings. Look at this now Whisk Bakery & Coffee

If you love being in touch with nature and want to eat healthy while still enjoying your treats, you will love this store. The bakery and coffee house offers an organic section where you will find organic wheat, barley, oat bran, coconut flour and corn. The organic specialty grains such as flax, amaranth, quinoa, sesame, millet and others will enhance your breakfast and make delicious gluten free desserts too. Their gluten free bread products are also another popular offering and one of their most popular products is their dessert items including a wide variety of fresh made ice cream and sorbet that will tantalize your taste buds as you savor each delectable treat. Their brownie and bake goods line is also an excellent option that provides a delicious alternative to traditional brownie and bake goods.

Their award winning chocolate makes it easy for you to satisfy your sweet tooth. From dark chocolate to milk chocolate and everything in between you will be able to choose the chocolate of your choice. If you love the combination of rich flavor and a delectable treat you will definitely want to try the Whisk Bakery & Coffee Sheboygan. They offer an organic fair-trade coffee and tea shop and a gluten free chocolate making product line that are available in four delicious flavors. For those with a true passion for baking and gourmet food flavors they offer an extensive line of specialty chocolates such as their Peanut Butter Mocha and Salted Caramel Chocolate Bars.