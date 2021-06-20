All about The Side Effects of Marijuana

It is known that Marijuana is a psychologically addictive drug, which means specifically that it does not really get people hooked physically. That’s true, and there are some serious mental side effects of marijuana use which I want to talk about in this article. I am not trying to say that the users of this drug will all go crazy, but…

They will experience irritation.

This is the number one thing that happens to all marijuana users. They get very easily irritated with things that are not all that annoying to begin with. I mean, sometimes it might happen that you ask them a question and they'll flip out at you. Why? Because that's what marijuana does to them. That's one of the marijuana mental side effects.

They will notice depression.

Another one that’s pretty common from person to person is depression. I know, I know. You heard that pot is supposed to make people happy, right? Well, it does and it does not. What I am trying to say here is that even though the first few joints really feel great, the body builds resistance to it and you need to smoke more and more to get the same effect. What’s more, the more you smoke, the greater the risk of you suffering from marijuana hangover which will inevitably lead to depression.

They will see that their thought process got slower.

As you probably know, marijuana abuse kills brain cells which leads us to this next one of the major marijuana mental side effects. The people addicted to pot can’t really think very well. Again, I am not saying that they all turn into some type of crazies, but what I am trying to say is that it takes them longer to use their brain.

They will become very alienated.

All of the marijuana mental side effects I have mentioned above, combined with a constant and very strong desire to smoke will lead to alienation. They will shut everyone else out of their world. They won’t go out to have fun and have a really hard time coming to work. After some time they will just stop caring and even wanting to go out at all. This is especially painful to the family members, but fortunately can be completely taken care of after the detoxification treatment.