All about Sapphire Sleep

Many of us dread having to buy a mattress. When you think about it, it's actually a very important decision because we spend so much of our lives in bed. But buying a mattress does not have to be a nightmare, assuming you know what to shop for, and how to avoid the retail sales hype. In this article we will discuss the key points on how to buy without getting ripped off.

A mattress is an investment, and you should look at your purchase this way. Getting a quality, comfortable one can prevent back, joint and hip pain, as well as benefiting conditions as diverse as chronic allergies, headaches or sleep apnea. With this in mind, skimping is definitely not recommended. We spend one third of our lives in bed, and proper sleep is critical to ensure good physical and mental health in our day-to-day lives.

When you begin shopping for a mattress, it is easy to be overwhelmed by all of the different models, technologies and types available. As a general rule though, you want to stick with one with a proven track record, not the latest and “greatest” marketing ploy. Remember, a classic, well-built design is more likely to provide a good nights sleep than the newest, high tech or experimental models.

As you begin shopping, you will want to try every one for yourself. Don’t be intimidated — that’s what the display models are there for, and it is critical that you personally feel comfortable before you buy. As a rule, very firm or hard can put pressure on joints and cause morning “stiffness,” but at the same time, you also don’t want an overly soft. Soft mattresses lack the proper support, requiring your muscles to compensate in supporting the weight of your body. Of course, this can lead to muscle soreness in the morning and a poor night’s sleep over all.

The best will be firm enough to support your body weight, but not hard enough to put pressure on joints like the hips, knees or back. So it becomes a matter of finding the right balance between these two extremes that works for you. One basic rule when searching is to choose one that is slightly firmer then you would normally need. You don’t want to go to any extremes here; remember, it should be only “slightly” firmer than you normally desire.

The reason for this is that all mattresses tend to lose some support over time. If you purchase a one that is slightly firmer than you need today, in one year it is likely to be perfect. Another point to consider is that cheaper mattresses tend to lose their support quicker. If you absolutely must purchase a cheap, “bargain-basement” one, be sure to go for one that is a bit more firm than you’re used to. The odds are that it will soften and lose support very quickly with use.

One of the greatest questions is whether to go for a spring design or memory foam. Despite the hyperbolic advertising campaigns, there really is no clear-cut consensus on this matter. In the end, the choice of a spring or a memory foam comes down to personal preference.

A third variation that is gaining popularity among buyers is to use a standard quality spring mattress with a memory foam topper, providing you with the best of both worlds. Before you buy a either the spring or memory foam type, be sure to try this “fusion” design for yourself — it could save you lots of money and provide the best nights sleep of your life.