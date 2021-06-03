All About Roku Channels Online

We all know how fantastic the Roku is for streaming our favourite TV episodes and movies, but few people realise it can also be used as an internet radio station. You can stream literally thousands of radio stations from across the world on your TV or audio system by adding just a few channels from the Roku channel shop. My Roku is connected to my surround sound system, and the audio quality is fantastic! Here are some of our favourite Roku channels for tuning in to the globe. For more info here

Please tune in.

This channel is brought to you by RadioTime.com, a service that connects you to thousands of internet-streaming radio stations all around the world. If you’ve missed your favourite talk radio show on your local station and want to listen to it again, Radio Time is a great option. Simply search it up on Radio Time to find out whether it’s on another station or playing in a different time slot. If it’s available to stream on the internet, Radio Time has it!

Shoutcast is a podcast about shoutcasting.

This well-known audio streaming service now offers a Roku channel! You never know what you’ll come across here. Shoutcast, unlike Tune-In, which is limited to real terrestrial radio stations, allows anyone with a computer and microphone to broadcast anything over the internet. As a result, you’ll find some true jewels on this channel, as well as some absolute stinkers. But that’s part of what makes it so much fun!

Paradise Radio

Radio Paradise, a relatively new Roku channel, is a single station that prides itself on “music chosen by a genuine human being.” It’s a single station with a diverse variety of music, plus breathtaking HD scenic photographs are displayed on your television while the music is playing. RP is currently playing Sara Swenson’s “Passing Cars, Passing Time” as I write this piece. My HDTV is showing HD photographs of numerous old vehicles while the music is playing. It’s really cool! As of this writing, I’ve only been listening to the station for a few days. So far, I’m blown away!

Music by Baeble

The Baeble Music Channel is another very new channel. Thousands of concerts, music videos, and interviews with indie musicians from all around the world may be found on Baeble. The video quality is fantastic! This channel is for you if you like indie music.

Pandora’s Box

This channel, which is based on a popular website, does not always broadcast terrestrial radio stations from around the world. Instead, you select a preferred audio format, song title, or artist. If the song is available on Pandora, you’ll hear not only the song, but also Pandora’s suggestions for what you might like based on your prior choices. You may create many channels with various music genres, artists, and so on.