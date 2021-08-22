All about Physical Therapy

Physical therapy, also called physiotherapy, is a specialized field of healthcare. Physical therapists provide physical therapy services to patients with disorders that limit their ability to perform normal daily activities. Most physical therapists are employed in hospitals or other medical facilities and are employed as part of a team that includes physicians, nurses, and therapists. Physical therapists may work in the field independently or may work for a physical therapy association. Check Physical Therapy.

In the United States, there are two main categories of physical therapists. These categories are clinical specialists and nonsurgical specialists. A physical therapist can specialize in one of these three areas, depending on their education and training. All physical therapists should be registered with the state in which they practice. To become a licensed physical therapist in either category must complete a specific number of credits in their formal training, which can take from two to four years.

If you are considering a career as a physical therapist, you will want to ask questions about the education and training of your potential trainers and your potential specialization. You may also want to ask questions about licensing, including whether you need a physician’s recommendation to be certified as a physical therapist. Also, you will want to ask questions about insurance coverage, whether you will be covered for costs associated with treatment, whether malpractice insurance is needed, and if reimbursement policies exist. Finally, you will want to ask about continuing education credits and reimbursement policies for clinical specialists or physical therapy.