All about Overland Park Janitorial Service

Some companies that offer janitorial services will refer to their company as office maintenance services because all their company does is clean offices. This can include dentist, medical, real estate, attorney, and other offices. The people who work in these offices are generally too busy to do any office maintenance except keeping the break room clean.

This is where these types of janitorial services are needed. The employees of these companies will make sure that the offices are clean and ready for the next day’s business. The offices need to be kept clean for health reasons and to make sure that they make a good impression on their customers each day. When you work for a janitorial service that does office maintenance you will generally work five days a week in the evening after the offices have closed for the day. What hours you would work depends on when the office closes. If it is a small office there is normally one person doing the cleaning and they may clean two offices a night.

When doing your job you will do the general cleaning tasks such as:

• Emptying all the trash baskets

• Vacuuming

• Wiping off the computer monitor

• Cleaning and restocking the bathroom, which includes cleaning the toilet, sinks, and mirrors.

• Mopping any tile floors

• Cleaning the employee break room

Depending on the type of office you are cleaning, there may be other jobs that you do. In addition to the daily janitorial cleaning services, there may be other office maintenance tasks that you will do less often. For example, many times the office manager will want the windows to be keep clean, especially the ones that people passing by see each day. During your office cleaning you may be required to spot clean the windows inside but the outside may be done before the office opens for the day. This could be done once a week or even twice a week. The janitorial service that you work for may have a special crew that just does window cleaning so you may work one morning doing window cleaning. For some offices, this is a crucial part of office cleaning.

When you read the description of office maintenance and the jobs needed to be done you may think working for a janitorial service an easy job but it is not always easy. If you have two or three offices you are assigned to clean each night you have to have a schedule and stick with it so you will be done on time. There is also the strain on your arms as you push the vacuum cleaner, the bending and reaching as you dust and clean. It is important that you be physically fit.

