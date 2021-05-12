All about Movement 101

If pain is a problem then physiotherapy is the solution. Study and experiences prove that physiotherapy has been a very effective tool against pains and injuries ranging from minor to major. Hence the prescription of physiotherapy can never be a wrong one in case of curing pain or injury.Learn more by visiting Movement 101

In case when a joint complication is to be dealt with by the help of physiotherapy, a physiotherapist may twist or fold the limbs having infirmities into positions which are not usually posed i.e. contortion may be the part of physiotherapeutic treatment.

To get rid of muscle tenancy or immobility the physiotherapist may suggest stretches, exercises, heat therapy, massage or traction and such things alone or they may be coupled and grouped as well as per the seriousness or condition of the problem. To escape from head ache or muscle ache sometimes painkiller are effective but they have limitations and side effects as well but physiotherapy deals with pains and injuries of upper tiers. Hence its importance can’t be denied in any way.

Physiotherapy not only helps us to be escaped from pains and injuries on table but it saves us from further such ailments. Healthcare professionals actually admit the importance of physiotherapy when they put stress on saying that heavy object should be picked up using knee bends instead of waist to avoid arousal of any deformity of the back bone.

The importance of physiotherapy can be observed by the fact that respiratory disease treatments are also carried out by physiotherapeutic techniques e.g. coughing, vibration, cupped hand technique, clapping etc involve the use of physiotherapeutic techniques frequently proving the importance of physiotherapy.

Whiplash is a condition due to vehicle accidents which may result in dizziness, numbness, pain in shoulder and neck muscles, ringing of bell in ear and such others. Against even these the doctors prescribe physiotherapy which may involve different sorts of techniques to rehabilitate the patient back to normal. Accident victims can be quoted while talking about the importance of physiotherapy.

Some decades earlier when the physiotherapy was growing and thriving the doctors, healthcare professionals and patients used to distrust or be indecisive regarding the use of physiotherapeutic techniques but now-a-days physiotherapy has been recognized well practiced well accepted well and physiotherapy deserves to be so.