All About Las Vegas Skin & Cancer Warm Springs

Dermatology is the medical specialty that deals with the care and treatment of the skin, hair, and nails. A dermatologist is a medically qualified physician who specialises in the treatment of skin, hair, and nail problems, as well as skin malignancies. Many dermatologists have extra education, such as Mohs surgical training for skin cancer therapy.

One out of every five Americans will develop skin cancer at some time during their lives. Most skin cancers can be cured if detected and treated early, with a cure rate of up to 99 percent. Melanoma, for example, can spread to the lymph nodes and other organs of the body if it is not diagnosed and treated early enough, and it can be fatal. If you are at high risk for skin cancer, it is critical to take your skin seriously and see a dermatologist on a regular basis.

Consider seeing a dermatologist for a first examination if you have never been checked. Future visits will be determined by risk variables such as age, UV damage, and previous skin malignancies. People who are at high risk for skin cancer should see a dermatologist at least once a year, and more frequently if they notice any changes in their skin.

Skin cancer is more likely in people who have been overexposed to the sun (sunburned), especially as children. Fair complexion, light coloured hair (blonde or red), blue or green eyes, and a family history of skin cancer are all believed to be at a higher risk than others. Excessive tanning salon or radiation exposure, immune suppression or organ transplant, and exposure to specific chemicals can all raise a person’s risk of skin cancer.