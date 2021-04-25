All about Furnace Installation Naperville

An HVAC contractor or someone with experience with HVAC systems should primarily do the installing of a new furnace or the replacing of an old one. In some states, it is illegal for someone who is not an HVAC professional to install a furnace. This is no easy task, and the proper permits must be secured and inspections will be performed to ensure the HVAC unit was installed properly and safely. Get more info on Furnace Installation Naperville

Keep in mind that if you are a homeowner who chooses to install the furnace on your own, your homeowners insurance may not cover you if something goes wrong (like a fire, etc.), especially if you haven’t acquired the proper permits and inspections. Be sure to check out the permit requirements in your area before you have any work done with regards to furnace installation.

Installing a new furnace is a significant undertaking, and will probably require the help of a couple of people to lift the heavy appliance. Along with manpower, you’ll also need the proper tools to disconnect and connect gas or oil lines and the proper electrical knowledge to make connections. You will also need the proper tools for installing, repairing or replacing ductwork.

If you are removing an old furnace, be sure that the gas or oil supply is turned completely off. The valve handle on the gas or oil pipe should be turned perpendicular to the gas pipe. You may even want to turn the entire gas supply to your house off, just in case. Remember to have proper ventilation when disconnecting these pipes, because some gas will escape.

Disconnect the electrical elements in the old furnace. If you have an electrical furnace, disconnecting the power may be as simple as unplugging it. If the furnace is hard wired into the electrical, you’ll have to first turn off the breaker. Than manually disconnect the wires behind the cover plate that furnace is hard wired into. If you have no experience or knowledge of electrical wiring, you should not be doing this.

Disconnect the ductwork that is connected to the furnace. Use a knife to cut through the duct tape and disconnect both the air intake and delivery ducts. Finally, remove the furnace. You may need to unscrew it in some areas. This is where the extra manpower will come in handy, as the furnace may be heavy.

Next, unpack your new furnace and read all instructions. Then, with help, move the furnace into place and attach it with whatever retention hardware it requires. Connect the ductwork to the return and delivery ducts using duct tape to secure it. Reconnect the electrical. Again, this may be as simple as plugging it in or making the hard wiring connections (consult an electrician or HVAC contractor if you are not comfortable with this step).

Then you will connect the fuel line (if there is one). Once it is fastened securely, turn the gas or oil supply on, thoroughly inspecting for leaks. If there are no leaks, and you have a gas furnace, you can light the pilot light. Follow the instructions on the HVAC unit for how to do this. Your furnace should be ready to go after this. Remember, only a qualified HVAC contractor should install a furnace. They have the experience and knowledge to get the job done quickly and properly, ensuring the safety of you and your family. If you have any doubt about installing a new furnace, you should leave it to the professionals.