All about Freedom Libertad Bail Bonds

Many people think they will never see a jail cell except in the movies. They don't expect to get into trouble with the law. While this could be true, it's still important to know about the bail bond process in case a person lands in jail for some reason. Knowing how this service works is vital so you can stay on top of the situation in case you get arrested and get out of jail quickly. The following are some questions you should keep in mind about the whole process.

How can I get the service if I’m in jail?

If you’re already incarcerated, then your relative or friend can go to a bail bond service. They’ll be the ones who’ll be filling in the forms for you and they’ll also be the ones co-signing the bond. It’s important to note that whether you are convicted in court or not, the fees paid here will be non-refundable. In case you don’t have a friend or relative who can go to the bail bond service, then your lawyer can arrange it for you if you request this. After the jail releases you under bail, you must attend all required court dates.

How much is the usual bail?

It depends on the case and the charges. Some misdemeanor charges can run up to $25,000, while more serious charges like felonies carry bail from $25,000 to in excess of a million dollars. That’s why a bail bond service is necessary. If you get bail service, you will only be paying a fraction of the cost set. For instance, your bail is at $30,000 for an alleged charge; the bail fee you would be paying through a bail service will generally be 10%, which means you’ll need to pay $3,000. The same percentage may also apply even if you’re charged with lesser bail.

How can I pay for it?

Many bail services will only accept cash but some can have you paying through other means for your bail bond in Vista. Major credit cards are usually acceptable for some bail providers today because company owners realized that many suspects might not have enough cash to pay upfront. If you want to pay through this means, then make sure you ask the bail company if this is an option.

The questions here are there to serve as a general guide in case you find yourself in jail. If you have more questions about bail bond services in your area, it would never hurt to do some research now while you’re still free to do so. Remember, while no one wants to go to jail, it’s still better to prepare for the worse in case this happens to you or a loved one.