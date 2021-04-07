All about Bail Bondsman CT

Once someone has been arrested and has gone through the booking and processing procedures, they should then be allowed to make a phone call. At this time, they can call anyone they choose, such as a friend or family member. The next step is for the person who was contacted to call a bail bonds company to arrange for their release from jail. You might be surprised to find there are some instances where a the company may decline to take the case. While there are many contributing factors for a bail bondsman not to take the case, most often it is due to the amount of the bond or the type of bond. Therefore, hiring a company may result in trial and error for you to find the one who will assist you efficiently, ethically and professionally.Learn more by visiting Bail Bondsman CT

When the defendant contacts a family member or friend, they should provide the following information: full legal name, social security number, date of birth, who arrested them (police, sheriff, highway patrol, etc.), why they were arrested and where they are being held. If they can provide their booking number and their bail amount, this will also help to make the bailing out process much faster. All of this information is needed for the bondsman to get the defendant released as quickly as possible.

Many companies will do all types of bonds, but others may only provide one or two different types of bond. It all depends on the experience of the bondsman and the relationship he or she has with the underwriter. The different types of bond include bail bonds (at federal and state level); cash bail bonds, immigration bail bonds, and property bail bonds.

When the bond is posted by a family member or friend, they are entered into a contract with the bail bondsman. The purpose of the bail bond contract is to guarantee, to both the bail agent and the court, that the defendant will show up to their future court dates as expected.

Before anyone signs the contract, the bail bondsman will make sure the co-signer (the friend or family member) understands the commitment they are guaranteeing, and an ethical bondsman will not sign until it is fully understood. The bondsman needs to make sure the co-signer knows that if the defendant does not show up, he or she will be responsible for the full bond amount.

The need for collateral depends on the bond amount. Sometimes just a simple signature on the bail bond is all that is required, while other times the use of a property or collateral will be needed. Some bail companies who only require a signature may request that the cosigner live in the area, own a home in the area or work in the area. After the bail bond has been signed, the bail bondsman will post the bond to securely release the defendant from jail.

After this has happened, the defendant’s responsibility is to show up to his or her scheduled court date. If they do not, the co-signer will be responsible for paying the total bail amount. However, if the defendant is found and retrieved within a certain amount of time, the co-signer may only be responsible for extra expenses incurred of the bail agent to search for the defendant. The time limit on finding the defendant is set by state and federal statutes. If the defendant is retained, they most likely will return to jail without the option of a bail bond.