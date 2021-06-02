All about Ashburn Massage Spa

There is no doubt about it; we live in a hectic society that does not show any signs of slowing pace any time soon. To relive some of the stress associated with always being on the go, many people have turned to spas to help them melt away the worries of the world. But what if you don’t have thousands of dollars and a full week to devote to becoming one with yourself and nature? The answer could be as simple as day spas. Day spas are a relatively new phenomenon. In the early 80s, there were only a handful of day spas scattered across the United States. In those days, if you wanted spa luxury, you had to foot the bill and make the time commitment. As you can imagine, this severely limited the spa customer base to the privileged. Check Ashburn Massage Spa.

Today, there are thousands of day spas, and you can find one in almost every community. Day spas are different from their luxury spa counterparts in that customers have the option of visiting for an entire day, a half day or just an hour or two. There are no overnight stays and no week-long package commitments. In a day spa, you can get premium services just like those found in the traditional spas, but for a lot less time and money.

So, what types of services can you get in a day spa? Virtually everything from facials, massage, body wraps, sunless tanning, pedicures, manicures, electrolysis, hair services, make-up applications, hair color, lunch… you name it.

Contact Info:

Evolve Salon and Spa

44693 Brimfield Dr, Ashburn, Virginia 20147

Phone No: 703-723-8200