All About Addiction Rehabilitation

Drug rehab is basically the process of psychotherapy or medical treatment for addiction to psychoactive drugs like alcohol, prescription medicines, and street drugs like cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamines. It includes inpatient and outpatient treatment, where the patient has to stay at the hospital or rehabilitation center for a period of days or weeks, depending upon the severity of the addiction. A drug rehab center offers several treatment options. These include inpatient rehabilitation where the patients have to be admitted in the center, whereas outpatient rehabilitation process varies according to the severity of the addiction and may involve visiting family members, going through counseling sessions or doing self-help programs.

In addition to the medical treatment in drug rehab centers, they also provide counseling, support, and programs for their substance dependent patients. These programs make it easy for the patients to get rid of substance dependence. The detox process in particular is very important for recovering addicts because this process removes all the addictive substance from the body and keeps the person free from various side effects. If detox is conducted on an inpatient basis, the duration of the program can last for a few days to a few weeks.

After detoxification, there are several treatment options available for substance abuse. The patients are given counselling and behavioral therapy, and sometimes medication is also prescribed. Detox may be done in an outpatient basis, where the patient has to stay at the hospital for a day or two. However, if the patient is subjected to lengthy treatments, then inpatient services may be required, especially for those who are suffering from severe addiction. For long term help with substance use disorder, there are several facilities available for you.