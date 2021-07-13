Alamo Door & Gates – An Overview

You walk out to your driveway and jump in the car to make a quick dash to the grocery store. Upon pushing the button on the garage door opener control, though, you notice that you have a situation to deal with; your door isn’t opening correctly. When the door won’t open, you can’t get your car out, which means you’re pretty much stranded at home without a vehicle. You might be thinking, how can something like this happen? How can a garage door that seemed fine before be malfunctioning now? A number of things could be at the root of the issue.Learn more by visiting Alamo Door & Gates

For starters, your garage door could have finally succumbed to water damage. When the inside of the door takes in water, it can crack and warp and, finally, become more difficult to open. This is one reason why it’s important to make sure the foot of your garage door is protected from water by placing a rubber protective covering over it. This covering can also soften the friction between your door and the surface of the wall.

Another way your door can become damaged is through contact, either from a vehicle or a person. When something with force strikes the entrance, it can not only harm the door itself, but also the mechanism that holds the door in position and controls it as it opens. Someone pulling up to a closed garage door will accidentally bump it and cause damage, as can someone outside playing sports who crashes into the door catching a ball.

A third source of garage door injury is one that isn’t as usual but can creep up nevertheless — livestock. Rodents such as rats and mice can sometimes eat their way into your garage through the garage door, and the little bit of harm they do can make the rest of your door more susceptible to further abuse.

And then, of course, after long periods of time, there are the common damages a door can sustain from wear and tear. The springs connected to your garage door will crack and strain certain sections of the mechanism, which in effect will allow other sections to get broken faster. You may be facing issues with gears and pulleys on the motorized opener side of things.

A call to an experienced garage door repair specialist can take care of all these issues. In the phone book, or with an online quest, you will normally locate one of those businesses. If you’re not having a problem now, it might still be a good idea to contact a company and have them do a routine door check to make sure that everything works properly and that no parts are worn and ready for breakage. If your car ends up stuck in the garage it could save you some headaches later.