Advanced Bio Treatment Guidelines

Expect to provide a designated party to relate with the crime scene cleanup company. This person usually has the least emotional involvement with the crime victim. They make contact with the various cleaning companies. This person does not interfere with work unless something obviously wrong occurs. Their place in the cleanup involves asking questions for the family and friends, ensuring that personal property undamaged remains unmolested at the crime scene; ensuring that the company does what it said it would do, and ensuring that payment follows the cleaning.

You will expect all the blood and other offensive materials removed a timely manner without undue noise. You will also want any odors related to the crime scene reduced or removed. Cleanup will include a quiet, orderly, professional demeanor from the crime scene cleaners. They will behave discreetly and their vehicles will not display advertising related to crime scene cleanup. If the cleaners wear uniforms, the uniforms will not reflect anything about crime scene cleanup.

You will also want to pay a fair and reasonable price. A standard rate of about $250 to $350 per hour. They may add extra costs like biohazard waste removal, fees for ozone gas decontamination, fees for sealing part or all of the contaminated area, and even a fee for taking on the job.

If you find a company with years of experience a telephone quote should clear up any doubts about what costs to expect. If a company haggles about prices over the telephone then move along to another company. Experienced companies know pretty well what extent of damage and limits to damage occurred on the crime scene. After all, in most cases, work rarely takes longer than a day. It does not matter if it’s a big company or a small company. One day will do unless an automatic weapon, a shotgun, or a high powered rifle was used close up to the head.

So one day will usually do for a thorough cleanup in most cases. So if the responsible party’s telephone description lacks accuracy, the cleaning company will still complete their task within a day. Whenever a day will not do, an experienced cleaner will know once within the crime scene. Finding a cleaner with hundreds of death scene cleanups should help your cause.

So long as a cleaning company qualifies their telephone quotes with statements that make sense no problems should arise over price. For example, “So long as damage remains more-or-less as described, the price for this cleanup should fall between X and Y dollars. If a company charges for each bio hazard box removed, they need to explain what goes in these boxes and why. They should also have a limited number of boxes for a cleanup. Generally, for a single homicide one to three boxes should do the job. If more boxes begin to appear, it follows that the cleaners started saving time by dumping solid waste and bio waste into boxes, none of which qualify as bio hazardous material. Watch closely for this type of “cleaning.”

Do not expect companies to remove materials from rooms that were not affected by the crime. For example, if cleaners begin removing clothing, furnishings, curtains, and other property from adjoining rooms, tell them to stop. If they do not stop dial 911 and file a theft complaint immediately.

So unless agreed on beforehand, no crime scene cleanup company should remove any property unaffected by a crime scene, including property containing the death scene odor. As implausible as it may seem, some companies in this business steal belongings from homes. They do not call it “stealing,” they explain it away as removing the “odor” or removing the “bio hazard waste,” none which is true.

Overall most crime scene cleanup companies work in good faith and do their best to return crime scenes to their pre-loss condition. Making a number of telephone calls by a responsible should include asking questions like these:

Can you quote over the telephone? What do you remove and when? How much time will you need? Do you return if asked? Do you remove the odor? Do you remove bio waste and solid waste connected to the contamination? What hours do you work? How many cleaners will clean? Are you insured?

Your cleaner may ask if water and electricity work on the crime scene. Your cleaner will ask about means of payment and when. Your cleaner may even ask about which hours they may work. By the time your help leaves, expect all the bio hazard waste, bio waste, and solid waste connected to the crime scene to have been removed. Expect the odor to have been reduced or eliminated. You cannot expect complete odor removal in one day, especially if the deceased was “down” for two or more days.