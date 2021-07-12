Acne Treatment – Which Is Best For You?

Acne treatment is available in many forms and it’s important to know which method works best for your type of skin. Natural methods to get rid of acne don’t have any side effects so they are very popular among sufferers. If you are suffering from severe acne then you may require some medical attention. If you are trying out a natural method first then you should see how effective it is and if it works for you then you should continue with it.Feel free to find more information at Acne Treatment.

Most treatments work by drying up excess oil and killing bacteria. Different acne treatments consist of topical creams, oral medications, natural home remedies, medical procedures, and other lifestyle changes. The most effective treatment that suits you will depend on your personal condition. For example, if you have sensitive skin then you will probably need to use a topical cream that is made specifically for people with this type of skin. You can also take prescription retinoid from your doctor if you want to get rid of your acne quickly.

If you find that the topical creams and gels don’t work for you then you should look at using an oral medication such as tretinoin or adapalene. Retinoid medication is usually only prescribed for severe cases and you will probably need to take it every day, but if you find that your acne symptoms are getting worse then you should talk to your doctor about other acne treatment options like prescription benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid. These two medications are used to get rid of acne bacteria by delivering a chemical known as benzoyl peroxide. Salicylic acid also works by exfoliating the skin, but this process may take several weeks before it begins to work effectively.