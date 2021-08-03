About Greenville Car Accident Attorney

A car accident attorney is a legal professional that provides legal representation to those who claim to have recently been injured, either physically or mentally, as a result of someone else’s negligence. Personal injury attorneys primarily practice in the field of civil law known as torts law. A torts law suit is one in which a plaintiff (the person filing the suit) alleged that an individual or entity has violated laws regarding negligence. For example, if a person was crossing a busy street when a vehicle caused that person to fall and ultimately break his leg. The pedestrian may then be able to file a lawsuit against the driver of the car for negligence.Do you want to learn more? Visit Greenville Car Accident Attorney

Car accident attorneys are also skilled in cases involving products and vehicles. In these instances, they will often consult with accident victims who are out in the open about their crash and try to find out if their damages will cover all their losses and medical bills. Some of these avenues include things such as physical therapy, prescriptions, and prosthetic limbs. A personal injury attorney will also consult with individuals who were involved in serious car accidents and find out if they have any assets that could be used to settle the case. In some cases, the injured party may attempt to settle out of court, but most of the time will go to trial, where the attorney will aggressively fight for the client’s side of the story.

In many of these car accident cases, the attorney will work to collect settlements for their clients, instead of asking for monetary payments to be paid out. Commonly, these cases end up going to trial and a settlement is reached. However, if the attorney does not win the settlement through trial, they will ask the judge for an allowance to pay out their client’s losses, which is called a contingent fee agreement. Sometimes the judge will allow an allowance of up to 40% of the settlement to the attorney, and the balance will be paid out to the client.

Contact Info

HawkLaw, P.A.

607 PENDLETON ST #101-A, GREENVILLE, SC 29601

Phone Number 864-333-3333