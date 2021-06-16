The objective of the common commercial vehicle inspection program (CVIP) is to set, maintain and improve automotive inspection standards for trucks, buses, and cars. It clearly defines automotive inspection standards and procedures to ensure the safe transportation of all commercial vehicles which travel on state roads. For large trucks and buses, the CVIP requires that these large vehicles are inspected on an annual basis. For cars, the inspection is performed at random or on a date and time that is determined by the trucking association in order to determine whether or not the car had been subject to any mechanical defect which may affect its safe operation. Learn more about Edmonton cvip inspection.

The Commercial Vehicle Inspection Program also inspects passenger cars, vans, minivans, buses, and trailers. Cars that may be required to be inspected include sedans, Cougars, and convertibles. RV trailers are required to undergo inspections every three years. To comply with regulations, trailers must be inspected every one to three years. Transportation of hazardous materials such as asbestos is prohibited, and the inspection of all trailers and buses, regardless of their size, must be completed annually.

There are two types of CVIP classifications for heavy duty pickups and trucks; Regular and CVIP Plus. Class A trailers and Class B trailers are required to undergo an annual inspection. Heavy hauler and semi-trailer combinations that consist of multiple vehicles, must also undergo an annual inspection. All types of commercial trucks and buses that transport goods or passengers in large quantities, whether they are carrying cargo or carrying goods for sale to the public must be fitted with one of the available CVIP inspections.