A Note on Jensen Family Law

Family law attorneys are more than just divorce mediators. These domestic relations specialists also deal with a range of domestic issues, including domestic violence, child custody, child support, spousal support, adoption, and surrogacy.

Divorce

If you’ve ever known someone who has gone through an ugly divorce, then you know how bad things can get, especially without proper legal representation. In many cases, alternatives such as mediation aren’t nearly as effective as having a representative of the law fighting for your rights. Attorneys that specialize in domestic relations are exactly the types of legal experts that you need to fight for your rights should you or your spouse decide to dissolve your marriage.

Domestic Violence

Most people aren’t aware that family law attorneys handle cases involving domestic violence. Whether you want to bring charges against your legal spouse or former partner or you want to legally fight allegations of domestic abuse, these types of cases fall under the jurisdiction of a domestic relations lawyer. These legal experts will walk you through the entire process, from filing the restraining order and helping to enforce it, to fighting to recoup any damages or loss that you may have incurred.

Child Custody

In many instances of divorce, there is often a subsequent legal battle over who should have custody of the children. Family law attorneys specialize in handling these types of cases with the intent of helping to place the children in the best possible environment, which should be the most important goal. The lawyers are also there to help ensure that your visitation rights are honored.

Child Support and Spousal Support

Much like child custody, child support and spousal support are often byproducts of a divorce, although they may not always go together. Child support is typically sought by a parent of a minor child in an effort to help with the financial responsibilities associated with raising that child. On the other hand, spousal support, sometimes called alimony, is typically sought by a spouse who is seeking financial independence upon the dissolution of a marriage. Whether you need child support, spousal support, or both, family law attorneys work to get you the most amicable solutions in your case.

Legal Separations

Depending on the family law firm, the attorneys may take on legal separation cases. Often confused with divorce, legal separation is not an end to a marriage, but a court order enabling couples to live separately while remaining married. The court order details the rights and duties of each spouse, allowing both parties to work out any financial, personal, or emotional issues that have had an effect on the marriage. Fairly uncommon, legal separations may entail issues of property division, child custody, child visitation, and spousal support, and the complexity of these conditions and the relevant state laws usually require the expertise of an attorney.