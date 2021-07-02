A Note on Cutting Edge Periodontist

The difference between a regular dentist and a periodontist is pretty simple to explain. A dentist generally only takes care of the teeth themselves, whereas a periodontist generally only handles the oral cavity surrounding the teeth while a regular dentist sees all aspects of the oral cavity, which includes the jaw, the lips, and the tongue. The periodontist is often referred to as a gum expert because it’s their main function. Find out this here Cutting Edge Periodontist

The biggest difference between a dentist and a periodontist is that the dentist can actually cure gum disease, whereas the periodontist merely repairs damaged gums that might need surgery in the future. Also, the dentist has access to cutting-edge technology in regards to healing and repairing gum tissue and teeth that have been affected by periodontal disease. This type of technology allows the dentist to make these repairs without using any excess surgery or additional treatment such as radiation or chemotherapy. While a periodontist is going to perform surgery, x-rays will be used to help heal gum tissue that has been affected by periodontal disease, but the radiation that comes from these x-rays will not help treat the actual disease process.

The job description for a periodontist is quite detailed, but one aspect that many dentists don’t necessarily take into account is how much education and training they need in order to become a periodontist. Most dentists attend dental school for 4 years in order to become certified to practice, although many dentists choose to go on to dental school for a few additional years to finish their education and get additional training. After dental school, you will have to take a state board exam in order to become an experienced periodontist, as well as complete several additional years of training in the specific skills required for this profession. The American Dental Association is the leading organization in the United States that helps ensure that all dentists meet a certain level of care and skill so that patients can be confident with the treatments that they receive from a dentist. Although there are other organizations that are similar to the AADA, none of them have the level of success that the ADA has, which is why it is strongly recommended that you find a reputable organization that can provide you with the best dental care.