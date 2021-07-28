A Look at Some of the Different Types of Wart Removal Treatment

There are various ways in which the warts can be removed from your body. The most common treatments are cryotherapy, electrosurgery and surgical excision. Cryotherapy is a chemical form of treatment that uses liquid nitrogen on the warts to freeze them. This in turn causes them to shrivel up and fall off. Electrosurgery is a method of treatment that uses electricity to burn the wart off by using a needle or scalpel. Have a look at Wart Removal for more info on this.

Surgical excision is a very effective wart removal treatment. It involves making a small incision and removing the wart from under the skin layer using a small piece of surgical scissors and then removing it using a piece of duct tape. Although it may leave a scar, many people who have had this type of treatment say it doesn’t affect their skin quality in any way.

If you want a less invasive method of removing your wart then you can try applying some hydrogen peroxide with a cotton bud soaked in warm water over the affected area. Many people have reported success in this method. Wart removal creams are also available for purchase in drug stores and you can use these to eliminate your wart and prevent them from recurring.

